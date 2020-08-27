National Guard Activated After Downtown Minneapolis Unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The governor of Minnesota activated the National Guard on Wednesday night to help quell unrest that broke out in downtown Minneapolis following what authorities said was misinformation about the suicide death of a Black homicide suspect.

Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said he was mobilizing the Minnesota National Guard but did not say how many troops were being deployed.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew Wednesday night until 6 a.m. Thursday and requested National Guard help after people broke windows and stole merchandise from downtown stores.

Police were making arrests but the number was not immediately known.

A police spokesman says one officer was hospitalized with a serious injury that is not life-threatening.