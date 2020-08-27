Prep Boys Soccer: Hilltoppers, Lumberjacks Win Season Openers

Brendan Friday scored two goals in the opener for Duluth Marshall.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Sophomore Brendan Friday scores two goals as the Duluth Marshall boys soccer team held on for the 2-1 win over Proctor Thursday night at Egerdahl Field.

Earlier in the day, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton scored early and often as they knocked off Two Harbors 13-1 in their home opener at Bromberg Field. Drake Schramm led the Lumberjacks with four goals. Joe Baker and Elijah Aultman each chipped in with two goals as well.