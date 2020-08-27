Pride Fest Still Happening Virtually For Labor Day Weekend

The virtual festival runs through next Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some Labor Day fun may have already been canceled, but the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival will go on virtually.

Starting next Thursday, everyone can participate in the festivities from the comfort of their homes.

There are a wide array of fun activities on the schedule including a virtual parade, a drag show, and movie screenings.

While the pandemic continues to play a part in everyone’s lives, a member of the pride committee says this is an opportunity to overcome those struggles.

“This is another way to show that resilience and show that strength,” said Dennis F. Johnson, co-chair of Duluth Superior Pride Committee. “I think that because we can’t gather in person, it’s really important to still show that support of the community and show that even though we are not physically together, we are all still connected.

The virtual festival runs through next Sunday. Visit DSPride.com for more information.