Rice Lake Road Construction Complete

One local road is now open after being closed for construction.

DULUTH, Minn. – One local road is now open after being closed for construction.

Rice Lake Road reopened at the top of the hour after more than three months of construction.

The construction re-did more than half a mile of the road, widened the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Arrowhead Road, and improved Technology Drive.

The project will improve traffic flow and safety, and will better accommodate bikers, pedestrians and vehicles.

“It’s pretty exciting to see the road coming back to being opened,” said Steve Krasaway, the resident engineer for St. Louis County. “Thousands of cars go through this intersection every day and many of them are just waiting to be able to use this new road so it’ll be exciting about 5 o’clock to see it open and to see the traffic start flowing smoothly through it.”

The project was 4 million dollars. It was completed ahead of schedule due to COVID and school being closed over the summer.