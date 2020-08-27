Sammy’s Pizza in Superior Permanently Closes Its Doors

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Sammy’s Pizza in Superior announced on Wednesday that it is closing its doors for good citing the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons behind the closing.

In a recent Facebook post, the restaurant wrote, “Due to on-going health concerns with the restaurant’s leadership and also adverse business effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s with heavy hearts that we must share that we’ve recently closed our restaurant location in Superior, WI.”

The restaurant also thanked the community for dining with them over the years and making them part of their lives.

Sammy’s says anyone who has purchased gift cards with the Superior location can redeem them at any one of the other locations in the area.