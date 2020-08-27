St. Louis County Launches Mask Up, COVID Down Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County has launched a new campaign called “Mask Up, Covid Down” to highlight the reasons why people are wearing face coverings other than being required and scientific justification behind it.

The county enlisted the help of 25 local celebrities like Charlie Parr and UMD’s mascot Champ to share their individual purpose for wearing a mask.

Over the next month, the community will get to hear those stories.

“We wanted to focus on the positive reasons why people choose to wear a mask and to normalize mask-wearing. No one really loves this COVID-19 reality we are facing, but if we all participate as a community and work together we can stop the spread, said Ryan Bauers, organization development specialist for St. Louis County.

The campaign can be seen on the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages.