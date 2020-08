Superior Sammy’s Closed

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Sammy’s on Tower Avenue in Superior has closed permanently because of health concerns with leadership and the impacts of COVID on the business.

The local business made the announcement yesterday on Facebook in a message to its current patrons.

There are Sammy’s locations throughout the Northland, including in Duluth, Hermantown and Cloquet.