Watch Live: Republican National Convention Day Four
WASHINGTON (AP) — With crises brewing beyond the White House gates, President Donald Trump is about to stand on the South Lawn to accept his party’s nomination for president.
He is presenting himself as the last barrier protecting an American way of life that’s under siege from radical forces.
Facing a fraught national moment, Trump is expected to paint an optimistic vision of America’s future as he concludes the Republican National Convention Thursday night.
But that brighter horizon can only be secured, Trump is to assert if he defeats Joe Biden.
He is prepared to deliver a long string of blistering attacks meant to erase the Democrat’s stubborn lead in the polls.
The 2020 Republican National Convention will conclude Thursday night with President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech on the White House lawn.
The final night’s theme is “Land of Greatness” and will feature several more politicians and supporters of the president.
Thursday night’s speakers include:
- President Donald Trump
- Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
- Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
- Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who switched parties last year
- Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and White House advisor
- White House advisor Ja’Ron Smith
- Ann Dorn, widow of retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, who was killed in June
- Wisconsin businesswoman Debbie Flood
- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani
- Evangelical leader Franklin Graham
- Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for drug charges Trump commuted
- Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of Kayla Mueller, an American humanitarian worker killed by ISIS
- Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship