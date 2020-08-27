Zesty Lemon Layer Cake with Lift Bridge Baked Goods

Lift Bridge Baked Goods Operates as a Home Based Cottage Food Business

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week’s cooking connection features a new business to the Twin Ports, Lift Bridge Baked Goods.

The company was founded by Riley Perrella and Dylan Holt, a young couple currently residing in Superior.

Holt studied marketing and business in college, and Perrella has a unique passion for baking and creating edible works of art.

Lift Bridge Baked Goods started amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners say they’ve been busy with orders for weddings, birthdays, and other small gatherings.

Perrella says the sky is the limit when it comes to what their company can make. She’s open to ideas, and loves trying new recipes and handcrafting new concoctions.

Perrella makes a lemon cake with a raspberry white chocolate filling on the inside. A rich buttercream frosting coats the outside of the cake.

The masterpiece is beautifully decorated with handcrafted flowers and leaves.

Orders are delivered to your destination. Lift Bridge Baked Goods currently operates as a home based Cottage Food Business.

If you would like to contact Lift Bridge Baked Goods, click here or contact liftbridgebakedgoods@gmail.com.