541 Food Service Employees at Xcel Energy Center Laid-off Amid COVID-19

Hundreds of food service employees, who worked at Xcel Energy Center, were laid off at the beginning of August following COVID-19 restrictions, which caused events to be canceled or prohibited fan attendance, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

In June, Levy Premium Foodservice notified DEED 541 employees based out of the Xcel Energy Center would be permanently laid off on Aug.1. Other hourly employees may also have their hours reduced by 50 percent or more for the next six months until business levels return, according to the notice.

Since March, hourly employees had been working reduced hours, while salaried employees had been furloughed since May 2020. At the time, Levy Premium Foodservice thought those actions would be temporary.

While the layoffs are permanent, the former employees are encouraged to apply in the future when operations resume following the pandemic.