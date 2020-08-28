COVID Impacts: Dorm Life Changes

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Dorm life has transformed because of the pandemic, and students are having to adjust to the differences.

One UWS hall manager says there are different protocols implemented at the school to stay safe.

Every piece of furniture has been socially distanced in the residence hall while all of the lounges have been shut down and every table and chair is carefully separated.

Every single day, the hall gets cleaned twice by professional custodial staff while student workers clean the door handles that have been used the most.

“When I signed up for this job, I didn’t expect this to be honest,” said Sudarshan Choudhury, a hall manager at Crownhart Hall at UWS. “I feel like no one really did. But it’s challenging. There’s a lot more logistics to think about.”

UWS begins classes September 2nd.