Denfeld Girls Soccer Win Season Opener Behind Two Goals from Hill

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior Kamryn Hill scored twice in the season opener to help Duluth Denfeld blank Proctor 3-0 Friday afternoon at Public Schools Stadium.

Cora Samuelson chipped in with a penalty shot in the second half to help the cause. The Hunters will be back in action on September 11th against rivals Duluth East.