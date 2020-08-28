Dovetail Cafe Reopens For First Time Since COVID-19 Pandemic

Dovetail Cafe will also soon be opening a marketplace in the front of the store with all of the menu items available in a grab-and-go case.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, Dovetail Cafe in the Lincoln Park District reopened its doors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The cafe has put up window panels to separate guests and distanced tables for customers who want to enjoy their drink or food there. Dovetail is used to customers staying a while but said on Friday they’ve mostly had people leave with their orders. Either way, the cafe is prepared to serve the customers.

“We very much are known as a community gathering space so to that end, we wish to be available to people whether they’re here for coffee, drink or just meeting and socializing,” general manager of Dovetail Cafe Justin Wood said.

