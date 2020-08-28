Duluth Police Respond to Two Separate Shootings on Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say officers responded to two separate shooting incidents on Thursday.

According to police, around 2:20 a.m. Thursday an officer witnessed multiple shots fired from two vehicles in the downtown Duluth area.

Police say the shooting took place in an alley on 2nd Avenue East and both vehicles fled the vicinity.

One of the vehicles involved in the shooting was later located in the 100 blocks of West 3rd Street.

According to reports, one suspect, a 32-year-old male, fled the vehicle on foot and was later apprehended by police.

A 30-year-old male who was also in the vehicle was arrested after resisting officers.

Police say officers responded to a second shooting incident around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of East 8th Street.

When police arrived at the scene they learned a 22-year-old male had a gunshot wound to the arm and back and a 21-year-old male had also been shot in the arm.

Authorities say a suspect has not been located in connection to the shooting.

The 22-year-old male victim is currently listed in stable condition.

The 21-year-old male victim is said to have sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.