Marshall’s Merlea Mrozik Commits to UW-River Falls Women’s Basketball

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall’s Merlea Mrozik announced Thursday that she has committed to joining the UW-River Falls women’s basketball team.

The senior says that before she came to Marshall, she didn’t think she would continue her playing career at the next level. But a great tour of the campus and some conversations with her coaches out her at ease with her commitment.

“I think it was an easier decision for me, especially talking with them and that River Falls was a great fit for me because it’s pretty much like Marshall. I just like that environment of a close community. It’s a huge weight lifted off of my back. I’m just excited to be with my team and so grateful that they’ve supported me through all this and that hopefully we get back to state this year,” said Mrozik.

Mrozik was a key member of the Hilltoppers team that made it to state last season and won their first playoff game in program history before the cancellation of the girls basketball tournament.