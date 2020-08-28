Minnesota DFL Leaders, Residents Respond to Vice President Pence Visit

Vice President Mike Pence Spoke in Duluth Friday at Clure Public Marine Terminal

DULUTH, Minn. – The visit to the Northland by Vice President Mike Pence drew sharp criticism from DFL leaders across Minnesota including Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and many residents.

Members of the DFL party in Minnesota seem to agree the Trump administration has lacked leadership, allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to spiral out of control across the United States, while leaders in nations across the world have managed to flatten the curve, saving thousands of lives.

Mayor Larson says it is part of her job to make sure the Vice President’s visit ran smoothly, but she is not holding her tongue when it comes to speaking out about her disappointment with the current administration.

Larson says since President Trump and Vice President Pence took office in 2016, communication from Washington, D.C. about vital local projects has decreased rapidly.

“What we are seeing now on a local level is absolute budget devastation, as well as incredible amounts of stress. We have workers in healthcare, childcare, and education that now have to balance enormous responsibilities that they were not trained for,” said Larson.

Retired Duluth Public Schools teacher and current Duluth resident, Beth McCluskey, also offered her response to the Vice President’s visit.

“So it’s my understanding that Vice President Pence was put in charge of leading the COVID-19 task force. Well, he led horribly. He led horribly. I want to hope and I’m tired of meanness and the lies. The lies are just horrendous,” said McCluskey.

McCluskey goes on to say she wishes mask-wearing wouldn’t have become such a political issue.

Minnesota is considered to be a swing state in the upcoming election on Nov. 3.

President Trump lost narrowly to Hillary Clinton in Minnesota back in 2016.