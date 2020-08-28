Protest in Response to Pence’s Arrival

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of people came together today at the Duluth Civic Center, bringing their own signs and protesting in response to Pence’s arrival in the Northland.

People gathered today to peacefully protest for a variety of issues, whether it be fighting for the post office and for the need and the right to vote.

“We’re gathering here today to really show that our community is one loving caring community,” said Mike Mayou, one of the organizers of the protest. “Not about divisiveness and really, we’re here to accept the political spectrum and the ideological spectrum.”

Organizers encouraged attendees to wear masks and to keep socially distant to stay safe, but wanted a big gathering to bring attention to many topics.

“We’re out here today because we really realize that we are in the middle of a pandemic, and even though we’re in the middle of a pandemic, there are issues that are pressing now more than ever,” said Mayou.

From the U.S. Postal Service to lives of black and indigenous individuals, people came protesting today with their own handmade signs.

Organizers talked about their own personal experiences.

One protestor says he came specifically in support of the U.S. Postal Service, wanting to stand together with others in the community for issues he believes matters.

“We really don’t want to see our services tampered with and in any sort of way to give someone a political advantage,” said Marcus Morish, one of the protestors.

At the end of the day, it was about peace and solidarity.