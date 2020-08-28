Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, August 28

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 73,240 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 4 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,810 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,443,344 tests have been completed to date.

There are 65,204 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 6,357 patients have required hospitalization and 301 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 301 patients, 137 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 183 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 185 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 87 – 3 death

Lake: 28

St. Louis: 832 – 23 deaths

Ashland: 34 – 1 death

Bayfield: 42 – 1 death

Douglas: 244

Iron: 118 – 1 death

Sawyer: 151

Gogebic: 132 – 1 death

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 73,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,111 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

