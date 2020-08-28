Vice President Mike Pence Makes A Stop In Duluth

"We got a clear vision for our second term, more jobs, and better wages," said Vice President Mike Pence.

DULUTH, Minn. – One day after ending the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence makes his first appearance back on the campaign trail in Duluth.

He is hoping to gain the support of Minnesotans as the administration makes an effort to build a stronger economy.

Hundreds of supporters rallied together at the Clure Public Marine Terminal in Duluth, to solidify their backing of re-electing President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

While the main purpose of Vice President Pence’s visit is pushing for a second round at leading the country alongside President Trump, another big goal is on the agenda.

“We got a clear vision for our second term, more jobs, and better wages,” said Pence.

Thousands of Americans are still grappling with getting back into the workforce, including many in the northland.

“I was laid off because of the coronavirus and I still am. I think it is important. I think we need to support people that want people back to work,” said Wyatt Beckwith, a supporter from Chisolm.

Congressman Pete Stauber, who preceded Pence in addressing supporters, believes while many jobs have been lost as a result of the ongoing global pandemic, optimism is on the horizon under the leadership of the Trump administration.

“We will deal with it and we will deal with it as one nation. We will come out of it stronger, more prosperous, self-reliant, and resilient than ever before,” said Stauber.

About a half dozen mayors from northern Minnesota cities, including Virginia and Chisolm, also endorsed their support for the campaign as they wish for more jobs in industries such as mining.

“As greater mayors from democratic cities on the Iron Range, we write today to formally endorse the re-election of Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” said Mayor Larry Cuffe.

Vice President Pence told the crowd the economy is gaining momentum after more than 50,000 jobs were produced in Minnesota in the midst of the pandemic.

In the end, he believes the vote from these supporters is the pathway to an economic recovery.

For this state it’s about jobs, jobs, jobs,” said Pence. “As we work to bring this economy back, we all have a role to play. we also have a choice to make.