White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Visits Fond du Lac

2/2 (Pictured from left to right: Chairman Kevin Dupuis, Irum Zaidi, District I Representative Wally Dupuis, District III Representative Bruce Savage, Secretary/Treasurer Ferdinand Martineau, and Dr. Deborah Birx)

CLOQUET, Minn. – Whitehouse Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa on Friday to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on the area.

Chairman Kevin Dupuis, Sr. stated: “Fond du Lac has been focused fighting this virus for nearly eight months and the visit from Dr. Birx was a good time to reflect on the things we’ve done right and what can we work on to continue to keep our community safe. It is important to recognize the work of Fond du Lac’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness team who has been meeting almost daily since COVID-I9 hit the United States. We also know it is far from over and we must stay vigilant.”

The Fond du Lac Reservation has had recent positive cases of COVID-19 and leaders say keeping the virus out of the area has been their priority since the beginning of the pandemic.