18-Year-Old Pilot Soaring Towards Career in Aviation

Anna Kapsner earned her pilot's license at 17 years old and paid for it working a job at Super One. She's now in college in hopes of becoming a commercial airline pilot.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Many teenagers haven’t gotten their driver’s license by 17 years of age to drive a car, but Anna Kapsner has worked to get her pilot’s license by that age.

She’s now 18 and can be found flying high above the Northland while many people in the Twin Ports go about their daily business.

For the past few years, Kapsner has been working towards his pilot’s license.

She worked at Super One to pay off the roughly $5,000 required to work towards her license.

“I’m very proud of her for setting her sights on a goal like that and being brave,” said Jake Kapsner, Anna’s dad.

Anna is one of the only female pilots who flies out of the Bong Airport in Superior.

She would like to see more women up there with her.

“Women make good pilots…I definitely see more women starting to enter the career field which is good and makes the future look good,” said Anna.

She started training to be a pilot when she was 15 but she says she’s loved flying ever since she was little.

One of her flight instructors says younger pilots are easier to train.

“You’re not trying to explain bad habits technology they pick up on it a lot faster just overall I like having the younger students,” said Chris Kirchoff, a flight instructor for Superior Flying Services.

Though many people shy away from flying in small aircraft, Anna loves it.

“I like how you can feel the air move around you it’s a really interesting feeling being able to feel the movement and every bump in your seat it makes you feel more connected to the plane and flying in general,” says Anna.

When she’s not soaring with the clouds, Anna is studying aviation at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

She says she hopes to one day become a commercial airline pilot.