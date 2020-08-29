Goalies Inc. Holds Skills Camp at AMSOIL Arena

Goalies Inc. has been holding camps in the Northland for the past six years, but this is the first time they've used AMSOIL Arena for their two-day camp.

DULUTH, Minn. – For most athletes, summer is the time to attend camps to learn something new and sharpen their skills before their seasons start back up. And this weekend, a special camp is taking place at AMSOIL Arena for goaltenders.

Goalies Inc., a goaltending and power skating camp based out of Marquette, Michigan, returned to the Northland this weekend for the sixth year. The two-day camp features 44 goalies ages nine to 18 and focuses on different goaltending drills, as well as on and off-ice training.

“Big thing about goaltending is that a lot of coaches, a lot of camps they tend to just tell goalies what to do and expect them to do it. But I want them to learn how to think by themselves and make decisions and be able to take everything that we do fundamentally and try to apply it as much as they can,” owner of Goalies Inc. Jim Stanaway said.

Normally, Goalies Inc. holds its camp in Superior but moved it to AMSOIL Arena this summer for the first time. The rich history of UMD goaltenders, especially recently, made it more exciting for camp participants.

“This is probably one of the best facilities in the U.S. and to be able to host a camp here and be able to have kids from all over the place be able to have the experience to skate here that a lot of other goalies don’t get that opportunity. Between Hunter Shepard and Maddie Rooney recently right, there’s a legacy of goaltenders here and especially for the local kids, the UMD fans, even some goalies who may not exactly what’s going on as far as goaltenders from here, just to have the experience to be in here is invaluable,” Stanaway added.

The camp will wrap up on Sunday afternoon. To learn more about Goalies Inc., visit their website.