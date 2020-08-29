Jacob’s Light Raises Mental Health Awareness in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Experts say mental health is one of the biggest issues young people face. Earlier today In Two Harbors, a fundraiser aimed to raise awareness for the topic in their community after the loss of one of their own due to suicide.

Jacob Racchi passed away from suicide in August of 2019. Since then, his mother Julie Racchi has spent the past year raising awareness in hopes that more parents will learn about mental health issues and how to have a conversation as a family.

The Jacob’s Light Fundraiser for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention was held at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Two Harbors.

Raffle tickets were sold, raising hundreds of dollars for mental health resources around the community. The two harbors cheerleaders hosted free carnival games, along with information and resources to help those struggling with mental health.

“I just want everyone to have access to resources,” said Racchi. “Which means we need to talk more. We need to talk more so that the kids talk more and I’m just hoping to get those conversations going.”

Friends of Racchi like Cindy Hale have also stepped in to help. She spent the afternoon giving out honor beads with each color showing support for different mental health issues. And she’s glad to have the people of two harbors show their support.

“When I was a child, you didn’t talk about it. And Julie’s giving it a voice,” said Hale. “So why not offer my voice too? I think that’s why a lot of people are here. It’s like, ‘well, let’s show up and say that we’re a part of this too.'”

Racchi says she hopes to continue this event for years to come to provide help to those who need it while honoring the life of her son.

“I have to put my energy and effort somewhere. He was an amazing, amazing kid. And since he’s been gone I’ve learned even more of the good things that he’s done,” said Racchi. “I’m just going to keep talking, especially right now with covid and political stuff that’s going on, the anxiety, the depression, the mental health stuff. It’s too important and these kids are too important.”

Money raised from the event will go to Two Harbors School, North Shore Community School, and the Believe Foundation, which helped families like Racchi who go through the loss of her child.