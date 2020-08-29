South Superior Businesses Sidewalk Sale Attracts Many

Participating businesses include Shamrock Pizza, Shannon's Stained Glassery, Junk and Disorderly along with others.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – South Superior business owners got together and held a sidewalk sale to encourage shoppers to patronize local businesses.

Business owners say lots of people came out to shop back to school items for kids.

After a summer of many canceled events, today was a welcomed surprise.

“Everything has been canceled and people still want to get out and it’s an outside activity. It’s been good it’s been really good I appreciate the people coming and we just want to make sure that they keep coming,” said Shelly Wick, the owner of Junk and Disorderly.

Organizers say the event only took a few weeks to put together.