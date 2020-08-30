Duluth Sees More Gun Violence Over Weekend; Police Chief Responds

DULUTH, Minn. — Two more incidents involving guns occurred over the weekend from Saturday night into Sunday morning in Duluth, ending a week that the police chief said has seen a high rate of gun violence

Around 8:15 on Saturday night, Duluth police responded to a call of several shots fired on West 1st Street between the 2400 to 2600 blocks.

Officers discovered that a shooting happened between people who were driving or riding in vehicles, and found evidence at the scene. The suspects haven’t been found, nor has anyone been identified with gunshot wounds.

Around 4:30 Sunday morning, Duluth police responded to a call of shots fired near the block of 20 West 11th Street. Officers gathered that several shots had been heard and then multiple vehicles took off from the scene. Police found evidence to corroborate the incident. No suspects have been found so far, and no one has come forward with gunshot wounds.

In both shots fired cases, the DPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigations. A gun was found at one of the weekend gun violence scenes.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken wrote on his Facebook page that “these latest incidents cap off a week where our community has experienced five separate incidents where shots were fired.” He added that two suspects have been arrested in connection to one case so far, with a stolen gun recovered. One of the shootings left two people wounded and in the hospital.

The DPD is investigating a total of eight cases where shots were fired or people were shot, just in August alone.

A Facebook post that was written by a Duluth police sergeant about a Wednesday shooting also went viral earlier this week.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is helping the Duluth Police Department with processing the evidence from each scene.

Tusken wrote that “these incidents demonstrate that we have guns in the hands of people who should not have them and who have the propensity to use violence to resolve conflict without regard for the sanctity of life or safety of the innocent people living in neighborhoods where errant shots place all people in the immediate area at risk.”

The chief also wrote that oftentimes, the guns that are used in shootings have been stolen, especially from vehicles. He urged gun owners to store and secure their firearms safely to prevent theft and gun violence.