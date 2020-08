Hayward United Drops Season Finale to Eau Claire

Hayward United finishes the season 2-7-1.

HAYWARD, Wis. – Hayward United wrapped up the regular season at home on Sunday but was not able to get much done against the league leaders, as Eau Claire Bateaux FC got the 3-1 win.

There are no playoffs this year due to COVID-19, so Eau Claire is the 2020 WPASL Champion.

