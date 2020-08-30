Lake Superior Maritime Museum Gift Shop Drops Anchor Outside

Since July the gift shop has been right outside the museum on the sidewalk, as there are no plans to reopen the museum yet.

DULUTH, Minn.- As the Lake Superior Maritime Museum remains closed in Canal Park due to the pandemic, the gift shop is still finding a way to get little pieces of Duluth memories out to customers.

The manager says while transitioning to an outdoor tent setting has been difficult, it has been worth it to make back some sales and meet more people again.

“It’s extremely busy I never thought I’d have more traffic than I did in the museum but I have a lot of traffic here it’s very busy. It’s more than I thought I would have with the pandemic going on certainly. But business is kind of booming,” Barb LeMasurier said.

Meanwhile there are no plans to reopen the Museum yet. Virtual tours and web talks are offered online, and a ship arrival schedule is routinely updated right outside the door.

The gift shop is open out on the sidewalk from 9-5.