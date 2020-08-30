More than 100 Vehicles Cruise in Support of Boy Fighting Cancer

Nine-year-old Jeremiah Olson is a lover of classic cars and will be having surgery for a brain tumor later this week.

CLOQUET, Minn. – More than 100 classic cars and motorcycles cruised by a Saginaw boy on Thursday to wish him well before his upcoming surgery on a brain tumor.

Nine-year-old Jeremiah Olson is a lover of classic cars.

Earlier this summer he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

He will be headed down to the cities this week to have surgery after his family received the news the tumor had grown.

“I hope he has two hours of happiness and peace and just to not have to worry about what’s going on right now,” said Tara Aase, Jeremiah’s cousin who had the idea for the parade.

This car parade was put together in just three days.

“It is so important to keep a positive attitude to keep a positive spirit To have these bright moments where we can share joy with somebody that’s what it’s all about,” said Jeannette Olson, who participated in the parade.

Cars and motorcycles of all colors and eras brought a smile to Jeremiah’s face.

“The Northland is a pretty unique place to live believe me I’ve seen a lot of amazing things happen here,” said Richard Olson, Jeremiah’s grandfather.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a healing process for him so I think this is huge,” said Aase.

Jeremiah’s family describes him as a young kid full of life and strength.

His surgery will be followed by chemotherapy and radiation on the road to recovery.