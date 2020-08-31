Amid Fall Cancellation, Practices Begin for CSS Men’s Soccer Team

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, all fall sports teams at St. Scholastica reported to campus for the start of practices in a lost season for the Saints, that includes the CSS men’s soccer team.

The Saints are one of several teams, including football and volleyball, who had their fall season postponed until the spring. But now with no preseason or regular season, CSS can train at getting better within their squad.

“We can just focus for eight weeks on just getting these guys doing the things we want to do and it’s not relevant to who we play. It’s about how we want to play and hopefully, if we can keep that mindset, we have eight good weeks here to really crack on and make these guys better players,” head coach Barry Chastey said.

“Honestly we just feel really lucky that we’re able to be here. I know a lot of other schools and other D3 programs can’t be here so we’re lucky that we get to practice. We get to be with each other and back on campus so we’re pretty thankful of that,” said junior defender Taylor Tran.

And to freshen up the monotony of practices, the Saints are planning to hold intra-squad games throughout the fall.

“I think every Friday is going to be our gameday so we’ll just come out and play. We’ve got two squads and we’ll play 11 v 11. I think that’s really important. I know I wouldn’t enjoy just training without having that end product of the games. We’re going to do that every Friday and then we’ll do a little 7 v 7 competition throughout, too. I think the boys are looking forward to those days,” said Chastey.