Iron Range Mayors Endorse U.S. Senate Candidate Jason Lewis

EVELETH, Minn. – More than five Iron Range mayors endorsed President Trump for re-election during Vice President Mike Pence’s visit on Friday.

Some of those politicians sat down for a round table discussion with republican U. S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis to talk about key issues impacting the area.

The Iron Range can be mostly known for its mining industry.

Much of the resources that come from mines are being outsourced from other countries according to the local officials.

This is a big issue impacting the iron range, which may have pushed many iron range politicians to endorse President Trump rather than backing democrats as they did previously.

“Mining is the engine that runs our economy. We don’t have a lot of adversity in the city of Virginia. Until we find diversity in our workforce and move forward with things, healthcare and mining are the most important parts of our community,” Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr.

U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis says he is fully behind the decision the iron range mayors are making.

He says the roundtable discussion will serve as a way of strategizing to make sure the Iron Range community has options and the mining industry is being utilized.

The people that live here will be the best stewards of the land, but they have to have a job. The country needs the precious metals. That’s why we import from an adversary like China. That’s not putting Minnesota first and that’s not putting America first,” said Lewis.

These mayors say the are also endorsing president trump for his stand on the first and second amendment as well as late-term abortion.

The Iron Range mayors that attended the roundtable discussion are also fully endorsing U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis.