Lake Superior Art Glass Holds Custom Stemless Wine Goblet Event

Customers can choose the designs, colors and color manipulations, then watch the professional glassblower create the stemless wine goblet in just 20 minutes.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the next week, you can design your own stemless wine goblet at Lake Superior Art Glass.

The shop is doing a design your own stemless wine goblet event. Customers can sign up for a time and work the artists to choose the designs, colors and color manipulations, then watch the professional glassblower create it in just 20 minutes.

It will then cool overnight and customers can take it home the next day.

“It’s just a nice way to come down here, support a local business, really make a custom keepsake that you’ll have forever basically and just have some fun. Because you get to see it made right in front of you and it kind of gives you a really good understanding of how we kind of do things down here,” gallery manager of Lake Superior Art Glass Bryan Burns said.

The event will run through Sept. 6 and you need to register for a time beforehand, which you can do on their website.