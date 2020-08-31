Next Stages For Can Of Worms Project Could Begin In October

DULUTH, Minn. -Tthe next phases of construction on the “Can of Worms” could start this fall.

One of the goals for this round of construction is to enhance safety by eliminating merging lanes that create blind spots.

The project would replace aging infrastructure such as the 27th Avenue West overpass.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to improve freight mobility to allow for overweight vehicles to use the interchange.

A few additions had to be put on hold after MNDOT took a better assessment of the project.

“It was costing more than we anticipated after a lot of the engineering. We have had to defer the Highway 53 bridges those are in our program for 2027,” said Project Manager Pat Huston.

Bidding will open for the project starting next month.

Construction could begin in early October.