Organization Helps With Making Friends

DULUTH, Minn. – One Minnesota organization has a new Duluth branch to help people make relationships.

Bridging Hearts is a group that helps those with developmental disabilities or autism to make friends. The Duluth Branch’s first meeting was this past Saturday.

Teresa Johnson is the director of the new branch and her own daughter has made friends through the organization.

She hopes that her daughter makes even more friends but also that others find their community.

“I just hope to see people come alive socially,” said Teresa Johnson, the Duluth director of Bridging Hearts. “There’s so much isolation and aloneness and I just would like more friends for my daughter not only but everybody out there that perhaps needs friends who hasn’t found their social circle yet.”

To find out more about their upcoming meetings, visit Bridging Hearts’ Facebook page.