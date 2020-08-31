Parks Department Offering Many Fall Programs

DULUTH, Minn. – Fall is just around the corner, and the City of Duluth Parks Department is providing ways for residents to enjoy the outdoors.

There are a variety of options for people to take part in, including an outdoor dance class at Bayfront Festival Park, guided tours, lawn games at Wade Stadium, and a women’s hiking group.

Organizers say it’s a great way to socialize, especially during COVID-19.

“Having these programs is a great way for people to come together and socialize maybe at a time when some of their normal activities are canceled,” said Megan Lidd, the recreation specialist for the City of Duluth. “This is a way to still meet outside, get to know some other people and enjoy our great outdoors.”

Participants are asked to wear face masks when they come to the different events.

Click here to get access to the programming.