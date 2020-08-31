Rebuild Duluth Announces Second Round of Programming

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday, the City of Duluth’s Planning and Economic Development Division announced a second round of the Rebuild Duluth Program.

Rebuild Duluth was developed with the intent of identifying and reducing the costs of construction of infill housing within the city.

Vacant, developable lots will be given at no cost to individuals or organizations that can provide a viable plan for constructing new housing on the site.

The city says the program will prioritize applications that demonstrate affordability, energy efficiencies, and innovative designs.

Applications can be submitted online beginning Friday, August 31 through October 26.

A selection committee will review and select applicants in late October.

For more information about the program, click here.