Rebuild Duluth Program Accepting Applications To Fill Housing Needs

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth’s Planning and Economic Development Department is going for round two of its Rebuild Duluth program.

The program was started to help reduce the cost of building new housing within existing residential areas.

Applications are currently being accepted from individuals and organizations.

More than a half dozen vacant lots that are capable of being developed will be given at no cost to those with a viable proposal for constructing new housing.

“This is one way that we’re looking to help provide more housing in Duluth as well as many other ways with bigger developments. Infill housing is one component that helps,” said Ben Van Tassel, planning manager for the City of Duluth.

Applications can be submitted online until October 16th.

Priority will be given to applicants that demonstrate energy efficiencies, innovative designs, and the opportunity for affordable housing.