Rep. Pete Stauber Announces Iron Workers Local 512 Endorsement

Union members stood beside Stauber as the spoke about his support for the Line 3 pipeline project and mining in the Northland.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.-U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber announced he is being endorsed by the Iron Workers Local 512.

He vowed to bring more jobs to the area if he continues to serve the 8th district.

“We’re a mineral rich natural resources district like no other district in this nation. There’s 435 districts in this nation and Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District is so unique,” 8th District Congressman, Pete Stauber says.

If re-elected in November, Stauber will become the first Republican re-elected to the 8th District Congressional seat in over 70 years.

He’s facing off against Democrat Quinn Nystrom of Crow Wing County.