Senator Klobuchar, Mayor Larson Speak in Support of U.S. Postal Service

As controversy continues to swirl around the U.S. Postal Service, Senator Amy Klobuchar was joined by Duluth Mayor Emily Larson today to show their support for postal workers during a press conference.

In recent months, some changes have slowly popped up at post offices across the country, including cuts to retail hours along with the removal of mail processing equipment and collection boxes as the service faces budget issues. Now, some state and local leaders are speaking out against the cuts.

Senator Klobuchar says she continues to support postal workers as congress works to inject $25 billion into the postal service. She says she has seen changes already being made, which has led to some angry constituents.

“We have seen dramatic changes in the last few months to our postal service,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “We have had across the country mail that has been greatly delayed. I’ve gotten a number of letters to my office and calls to our office.”

Mayor Larson added she signed a letter along with 170 bipartisan mayors across the country stating that she was concerned about the USPS with elections and voting.

In Duluth during the primary election, the number of absentee and early voting was doubled.

“The mail and your prescriptions and paying your rent ad corresponding with loved ones, that is not a political act,” said Mayor Larson. “That is just getting through your day and getting through your life.”

And it should be noted, in recent weeks, the postmaster general announced that the cuts being made have been halted until after the general election.