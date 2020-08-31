“The Pilgrim” Tall Ship Docks In Duluth After Journey Through Atlantic

DULUTH, Minn.- On Monday a tall ship made a surprise stop in Duluth, sailing all the way from Russia, and for the next couple of weeks it’s available for free tours.

The Pilgrim docked behind the DECC by the Vista Star. It was built in Duluth’s Sister City in Russia and made it’s way across the Atlantic to Buffalo, New York, then through the Great Lakes all over the past three years before arriving in Duluth.

The crew plans to head back on the water, sailing to Alaska and eventually back home to Russia.

Officials with Duluth Sister Cities International say they’ve been working with the crew over the past few weeks and are excited to showcase the ship and its journey.

“Many people are interested in anything foreign,” said Gale Kerns, a board member of Duluth Sister Cities International.

“They’re also interested in people who are able to and willing to do things that all of us may not be willing to do — take 3-5 years out of their lives to go on an adventure that is both dangerous and exciting,” he said.

The Pilgrim will be in Duluth for the next couple of weeks. Free tours with optional donations will be offered there behind the DECC, as well as when its moves to Pier B.