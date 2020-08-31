Therapist Offers Advice on When to Seek Help With Mental Health Concerns

Coffee Conversation: Dealing with Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Social Unrest

DULUTH, Minn. – The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting individuals on many different levels.

Toss in political and social unrest across the country, and stress/anxiety have skyrocketed this year.

Maren Barootian , a psychotherapist at Essentia Health in Duluth, says it’s important for those struggling with mental health issues to know they’re not alone.

Barootian says it’s easy for many adults to get caught up in their world, forgetting the struggle their facing is also impacting others in life, such as their children.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barootian says parents should remember their children are also dealing with added stress and anxiety right now, with changes to the upcoming academic year and daily social interactions.

Experts recommend seeking help when you experience apathy, hopelessness, or extreme fatigue regularly.

“As human beings, we tend to like to be in control of as much as we can, and that has been taken out of our hands in several ways right now with COVID-19 and some of the social unrest we’re living through,” said Barootian.

Experts say it’s important to practice daily self-care, taking time to mentally and physically relax.

Barootian encourages those dealing with stress and anxiety to get back into doing things you enjoy doing.

If COVID-19 isn’t allowing you to fully get back to your normal interests, try to modify and work it out to the best of your abilities.

For example, you could stream yoga videos online, check out a book and teach yourself something new, or practice old skills.

Barootian says if you’re finding that you can’t get yourself to do some of the things you used to enjoy, are avoiding stressors, or letting your close relationships suffer, seek help from a therapist or a psychiatrist.

This could begin with setting up an appointment with your primary care doctor, or directly calling a local therapist.

“Even if you were doing okay before, it’s okay to notice you’re not feeling okay right now,” said Barootian.

Click here for more information from Essentia Health regarding mental health.