Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, August 31

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 75,864 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 1 new death bringing the death total to 1,817 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,489,726 tests have been completed to date.

There are 67,656 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 6,480 patients have required hospitalization and 306 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 306 patients, 131 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 191 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 198 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 88 – 3 death

Lake: 34

St. Louis: 885 – 23 deaths

Ashland: 34 – 1 death

Bayfield: 45 – 1 death

Douglas: 249

Iron: 122 – 1 death

Sawyer: 159

Gogebic: 134 – 1 death

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 75,337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,122 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan