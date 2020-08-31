Zeitgeist Arts Cafe Announces Temporary Closure

DULUTH, Minn. – The Zeitgeist Arts Cafe announced Monday that it will be temporarily closing due to the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent press release, Zeitgeist leadership wrote, “We’re going to use this time as an opportunity to build on the successes our staff has worked so hard to realize to and to reimagine a restaurant that will reopen better and stronger than before,” said Tony Cuneo, Executive Director of Zeitgeist. “It has truly been an honor to serve you for the past 10 years, and despite this temporary closure at the restaurant, the rest of Zeitgeist continues to fight every day for a creative, sustainable, inclusive community.”

Zeitgeist will be holding a virtual Spirit of the Times Fundraiser on September 24. Anyone who is interested in attending the virtual event can register by clicking here.

Zeitgeist staff and leadership say they are grateful for the continued community support and look forward to reopening in a new season.