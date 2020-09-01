Align Yoga Reopens for In-Person Classes

SUPERIOR, Wis.– After a long break because of the pandemic, one superior business is ready to stretch out in person again.

For the first time in five months, Align Yoga in superior held an in-person yoga class. The studio needed to follow state and CDC guidelines like having plenty of PPE and cleaning supplies. After holding virtual classes on Facebook and Zoom, the instructor tells us she’s beyond excited to have an in-person class again.

“It’s so different, you really can feel the energy of the people in the room, you can have conversation, people can ask questions, and I just feel like classes are more personalized when you’re in person versus doing it virtually,” said Align Yoga Owner And Instructor Kat Warner.

With their reopening, Align Yoga will now be offering their full lineup of yoga classes again. Classes are every Sunday-Thursday.