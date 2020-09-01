COVID-19 Creates New Connections in the World of Ballroom Dance

Superior Ballroom Dance Studio is Seeing a Slight Increase in Customers Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Small businesses across the Northland are facing extreme financial challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From restaurants to boutiques, and even ballroom dance studios, changes are being made daily to keep clients engaged and revenue coming in.

“I like to dance all day long and share knowledge,” said Benjamin Welch, head instructor at Superior Ballroom Dance Studio. “I love looking at people’s movements and helping them move more.”

Welch has a passion for helping others perfect a routine.

“We realized what our place was to try to keep everyone motivated and keep looking up with all of these other things happening,” said Welch.

Back in March, COVID-19 concerns complicated beats on the ballroom floor.

“Whenever things come up like this you could either adapt or not and choose to do something different,” said Welch.

The talented crew at Superior Ballroom Dance Studio located at 21 North Lake Avenue in Duluth, continues to dance forward, figuring out how to best provide for their dozens of clients in a health conscious way.

“We are fortunate enough that we have survived,” said Andrea Kuzel, owner of Superior Ballroom Dance Studio. “It’s been different, it’s been very different.”

Kuzel never imagined having to close her doors due to a global pandemic.

“We have morphed with the times and it’s working, so it’s great,” said Kuzel.

Faced with a tough tango at first, Kuzel and her dedicated team have since reopened, providing socially distanced lessons, as well as virtual versions for those uncomfortable with in-person instruction.

“Even though it’s kind of a tough hobby to have, or I should say even a lifestyle to have, it’s also something I think that people needed and people missed and I think that came out during the pandemic,” said Kuzel.

The ballroom is also home to a handful of new clients choosing to branch out and experience new, more intimate activities rather than large group events.

“If you have a couple that’s quarantining together and we’re teaching a lesson from that far, and everybody’s masked up, it almost eliminates the risk,” said Kuzel.

With safety first, Kuzel says singles could also benefit from taking on a new hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The fundamentals of learning is just learning where your feet go first, so that is something you could learn on your own,” said Kuzel.

Whether you foxtrot with friends or learn a waltz while quarantining at home, both professionals say staying active will help your outlook during a year of ups and downs.

“It’s really important to keep moving because that helps release all of those endorphins, creates those good feelings as we go, and it helps us not spiral downward,” said Welch.

“The physical connection and also the social connection and also just staying active. Having something that gets you to be active and not have to think about everything that’s going on in the world,” said Kuzel.

Kuzel says business is booming so much, they’re looking to hire new dance instructors as they continue to accept new clients.

The dance instructors and their students have been participating in virtual competitions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’d like to learn more information or set up your first lesson, click here.