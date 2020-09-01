Downtown Farmers Market Continues with Season Dwindling

DULUTH, Minn. – Customers were able to pick their fresh local produce grown from farmers around the area today at the downtown Duluth Farmers Market.

Some vendors say, that because of the pandemic they are keeping their booths up longer through the fall to help make a profit.

The leftover produce gets donated to local food shelves.

“I pay for the booth. I have to keep it until it’s closed. If you’re not keeping it until close, people aren’t coming. You have to come every time so they know,” Local Farmer, Ong Her says.

The Farmers Market is held at Lake Place Park every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p[.m. until the end of September.