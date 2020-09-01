Former Historic School in Cloverland Torn Down
CLOVERLAND, Wis. – An old school that has been a historical landmark in Douglas county has been torn down after sitting vacant for 20 years.
The former King School in the town of Cloverland served as a place for learning in the early 1900s.
When the school later shut its doors in 1948, the structure became a social space for the Cloverland Community Club.
The building was decaying and also became a hotspot for vandalism.
“We really wished we could have saved the building but it was just too far beyond repair,” said Brenda Martin, a club member.
Members of the community club are planning to build a new park that will commemorate the former historical landmark.