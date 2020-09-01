K-9 Haas Memorial Vandalized

Scrapes were recently noticed on the plaque showing a photo of the K-9 officer.

DULUTH, Minn. – A plaque honoring K-9 Haas has been vandalized in Gary New Duluth.

The memorial was placed outside the Gary New Duluth Rec Center in June of 2019

Members of the Gary New Duluth Board say, that although the incident is sad, Haas will continued to be remembered at the site.

“Whether this means replacing the plaque and putting a new one in place and also improving lighting and security around the memorial site,” GND Development Alliance President, Mark Boben says.

K-9 Haas was shot in the line of duty back in early 2019 after responding to a domestic incident on Skyline Parkway.

He was able to protect his handler Aaron Haller in the process.

A $250 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

If you would like to donate to help repair the memorial, click here: GND Community Donations