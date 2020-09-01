“Pilgrim” Tall Ship Attracts Many for Free Tours, Stories of Three-Year Journey

DULUTH, Minn.- The Pilgrim tall ship that arrived to Duluth Monday on a three-year journey from Russia was full of Northlanders Tuesday touring the ship, getting a taste of the sea.

The Pilgrim was built in Duluth’s Sister City of Petrozavodsk, Russia in 2015.

It made its way across the Atlantic and then through the Great Lakes to Duluth with only a four-person crew.

One of the sailors, Yuriy Pogorelskiy, hopped aboard in Florida. He’s sticking with the crew as they transport the ship by truck to Seattle, before setting sail again through Alaska back to Russia.

Plenty of people marvel at how dangerous the trip is to Pogorelskiy. “Life is dangerous,” he replies.

While he’s been called crazy for setting on the adventure in a small sailing ship through choppy ocean waters, it’s just part of the thrill for him.

“This is just lifestyle,” said Pogorelskiy. “I don’t know, it’s a dream. To see people, to overcome some complications or whatever, it’s a way.”

“It’s my way,” he said.

While the Pilgrim primarily uses sails, it does have a small motor to use in emergencies. However that isn’t powerful enough to go long distances.

So when there’s no wind behind the sails, “we wait,” Pogorelskiy said.

For the next couple weeks anyone can see the motor, Captain’s Quarters and more while they tour the ship for free while it’s docked behind the DECC and at Pier B.