Prep Girls Soccer: Lumberjacks, Hilltoppers Open Season with Shutout Wins

Cloquet-Carlton and Duluth Marshall each started their seasons off with wins at home.

CLOQUET, Minn. – It was a good start to the season for the Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team as they got the shutout win at home in their season opener 5-0 over Esko.

Ilei Benson scored twice for the Lumberjacks while Katie Turner, Alexa Snesrud and Brenna Mattson also scored for Cloquet-Carlton.

In other action, Baamlak Haugen and Maren Friday each finished with hat tricks as Duluth Marshall blanked Hermantown 7-0. Lucy Campbell scored the other goal for the Hilltoppers.