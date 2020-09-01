U of M Return to Campus Housing Plan Includes 10-Day Quarantine

The University of Minnesota released a four-step plan for how students will return to university housing this fall, which includes a phased approach for student access across campus and residence hall curfews.

Under the “Maroon and Gold Sunrise Plan” residence hall students can start moving in on September 15 on the Twin Cities campus. The move-in date for the Duluth campus is Sept. 9, for the Rochester campus, it’s Sept. 18.

The Board of Regents voted to delay the original move-in dates by two weeks following COVID-19 outbreaks at other universities nationwide. During this two-week period, classes will be held online before returning to the previously planned learning model for the course.

Once the students move in, the process will follow four steps to slowly increase student access across campus. At any point, university leaders can choose to extend the length of a step or go back to a previous step in the process. Under all steps of the plan, students are asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks outside of their rooms.

Step 1:

For about 10 days, students will live and learn nearly exclusively in their residence hall.

Students are urged not to visit other residence halls, businesses or off-campus housing. Exceptions include attending any in-person classes, using dining or campus health facilities, going to work, tending to family emergencies, or being outdoors while physically distancing.

Step 2:

If Step 1 goes successfully, access will increase for students in university housing. They will be able to visit all on-campus locations and the nearby community.

Students will have a 9 p.m. curfew to return back home.

This step is expected to last two weeks.

Step 3:

Students will have the same access described under Step 2.

The curfew will be extended to midnight.

This step is expected to last two weeks.

Step 4: